A man who worked as a special police officer has been accused of attacking a 13-year-old girl who authorities say was abducted from Maryland, taken in handcuffs to an abandoned home in the District and raped.

The defendant, 21, of Oxon Hill, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a seven-count indictment unsealed that day and handed up June 28 by a federal grand jury in Washington.

The Washington Post does not generally identify victims of sexual assault. It is not naming the suspect because authorities said the victim is in his family.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu of the District, which announced the charges with D.C. police and the FBI Washington Field Office, the defendant was a special police officer and had recently applied for a position as an armed police officer.

The application was rejected, however, because the man was subject to a protection order signed by a Maryland judge, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said the man was accused of attempting to sexually assault the girl in 2017, and the judge had ordered the man to stay away from her.

Court papers do not say where the man worked. In the District, there are thousands of such privately employed officers, who are similar to security guards but are commissioned to make arrests. They protect places including local and federal government buildings, schools, libraries and apartment complexes.

The latest incident allegedly occurred Dec. 18. Prosecutors said the man waited for the girl to return from school, kidnapped and attacked her and then released her three hours later. She reported the alleged assault to family members, they said.

Prosecutors said that forensic testing found the defendant’s DNA on the girl and that authorities conducting a search warrant recovered handcuffs and other items from his vehicle.

Assistant Federal Defender David W. Bos, who represented the defendant at his plea, said his case is awaiting assignment to a court-appointed attorney and declined to comment.

The charges carry a mandatory-minimum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction, up to life in prison.

