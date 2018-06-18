A Maryland man was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for playing an “integral part” in a scheme that used stolen identities to receive millions in income tax refunds.

Antonio Cooper, a 47-year-old from Oxon Hill, was involved in the fraudulent operation from about February 2010 to July 2012, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for The District of Columbia said in a statement.

The scheme included more than 130 conspirators over a seven-year period, who used stolen identities from prisoners, drug addicts and the elderly, among others, to file at least 12,000 fraudulent federal tax income returns seeking more than $42 million.

Cooper, in addition to friends and relatives he recruited, scammed the IRS out of more than $2 million through fraudulently-obtained tax refund checks, the statement read. The false returns usually reported inflated income from a sole proprietorship and claimed fictitious dependents to generate an Earned Income Tax Credit — which is a refund for working families with low- to moderate-incomes.

The operation also involved willing participants who allowed their names to be used in order to receive refunds, the prosecutor’s statement read. The filed returns listed more than 400 addresses throughout the District, Maryland and Virginia for tax years 2005 through 2012.

Cooper pleaded guilty in May 2016 to charges of theft of public money, conspiracy to commit theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft.

About two dozen participants in the scheme have pleaded guilty and three have been convicted by juries, the statement read. In addition to prison time, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer ordered Cooper to pay more than $2 million in restitution to the IRS.