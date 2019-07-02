A package delivery man was arrested in Maryland after a woman reported he had exposed himself to her three times while she had been on a walk, police said.

Martin Briscoe, 24, has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure in connection with incidents reported last week in Bowie, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers were called to Backus and Cory drives, just outside Bowie, around 6 p.m. on Thursday when a woman reported that a man driving a white van had exposed himself during her walk, police said.

The next day, as a detective was investigating, a call went out for a suspicious person in a white van in the same neighborhood, police said. The detective went to the scene and found officers speaking to Briscoe, who was then arrested and charged.

Briscoe, of Baltimore, was working as a delivery man for an Ohio-based company with routes in Prince George’s, police said.

Briscoe was released on bond the day after his arrest.

Online records did not list an attorney for Briscoe.

