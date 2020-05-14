Then surveillance video appeared to show the package had been stolen.

“My family is beside themselves,” said Lynch, who is 47 years old and a commander with the U.S. Navy. “There is no closure. It is such a lack of dignity it is heartbreaking.”

D.C. police said they are investigating and reviewing video from the apartment building on P Street NW in Shaw, which shows a man entering the complex and later putting a package Lynch said matches the one containing the urn into a green bag.

Lynch’s 85-year-old mother, Margaret “Molly” Lynch, died March 25 after falling ill with respiratory problems in a nursing home outside San Diego. She was moved to a hospital and put on a ward for covid-19 patients, though Lynch said his mother did not die of the coronavirus. She had suffered two strokes earlier in her life.

Lynch said he was with his mother when she died but that because of the pandemic, it took about two weeks to cremate her remains. Lynch had already returned to the District, so he had the urn sent to him by overnight express through the U.S. Mail.

The rectangular urn engraved with his mother’s full name — Margaret Elizabeth Lynch — was in a box 10 inches long, 7 inches high and 7 inches wide. In addition to the label noting its contents, it also had several “fragile” stickers affixed. It had come from the Merkley-Mitchell Mortuary in San Diego.

The post office told Lynch it had delivered the package to his building on April 15. He said he never received notification from the Postal Service or from his building. “We searched for it for weeks,” he said on the website PopVille, a community news site that serves District neighbors. “Nothing.”

Postal inspectors got involved and they watched surveillance videos of the apartment building’s lobby and front desk. This week, they came across a video of a man taking a package that appeared to be Lynch’s. Lynch called D.C. police, and a report was filed Thursday.

Lynch said his mother grew up in Minnesota and raised a family of seven in Cherry Hill, N.J. She was a nurse, taking the night shift. Her husband worked in a factory. He died in 1998. She had moved to California to be close to Lynch when he was posted there.

“She sacrificed for her kids like crazy,” Lynch said. “She was a kindly person. A very loving person. Very strong, tough.”

Lynch is offering a reward for the return of his mother’s remains, but he doesn’t want to divulge the amount. He hopes the package was discarded and someone can find and return it.