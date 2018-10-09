Two people are in a car in Southern Maryland when shots are fired at them from another car. then they are in a different car, and it happens again, authorities say. Sheriff’s office in St. Mary’s County is investigating. (iStock/iStock)

From time to time, all of us get the feeling that someone is out to get us. Two people in Southern Maryland may have more justification than most of us, after two incidents that authorities said they were involved in over the weekend.

The first one occurred on Saturday about 11:20 p.m in the Lexington Park area of St. Mary’s County, according to the county sheriff’s office. The two victims were in a vehicle on North Shangri-La Drive near Three Notch Road when people in another vehicle “fired several shots at them,” the sheriff’s office said.

Could this have been bad luck? Or a case of mistaken identity? Certainly those are possible explanations.

But then came Sunday.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said the same two victims were in a different vehicle. But a few minutes after 2 a.m., at Pleasant Drive and Esquire Drive, and again, according to the account from the sheriff’s office, “the occupants in another vehicle shot at them.”

The sheriff’s office said the shootings are being actively investigated by the criminal investigation division.

It could not be learned immediately how many shots were fired and if anything was struck. No injuries were reported.

It was also unclear why the two victims were in different cars each time.