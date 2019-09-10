Three robberies were committed Tuesday night on Rhode Island Avenue NE by two men on motor scooters, the D.C. police said. (iStock/iStock)

Three robberies were reported Tuesday night along Rhode Island Avenue NE in the District, and police said all three cases involved two suspects riding motor scooters.

The robberies were reported between 7:10 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the 400, 1200 and 1900 blocks of Rhode Island. No injuries were reported, and there was no immediate indication of a weapon.

In each of the robberies, the descriptions of the robbers given by D.C. police were the same: two black men in their early 20s. One wore a black shirt and rode a red and black scooter. The other wore a red shirt and had his hair cut in a style described as a high-top fade. No description of the second scooter was given.

The first robbery was reported at 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE. The other two reports came about 15 or 20 minutes later.

