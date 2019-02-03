It was the Friday after Thanksgiving in 2016 and Breyona McMillian, home from boarding school, was outside her mother’s Southeast Washington apartment building chatting with friends.

Just before noon, a spray of bullets was fired into the crowd hanging out at the Potomac Gardens complex. Two bullets struck the 16-year-old aspiring dancer, one hitting her in the head. She died soon after.



Breyona McMillian (D.C. police)

At a trial ongoing in D.C. Superior Court, prosecutors said Breyona was an unintended victim caught in a long-running feud between two men. One of them, 32-year-old Saeve Evans, is charged with second-degree murder in her killing. The other man, who was supposed to be a prosecution witness, was gunned down last month.

A D.C. police spokesman said investigators have not yet determined a motive in the Jan. 26 shooting that left Sean Shuler, 26, and two others dead. No arrests have been made.

Evans’s public defender, James King, on Friday said his client “was in no way involved with the death of Sean Shuler.”

Over a period of years, Evans and Shuler have been locked in what court papers describe as an “ongoing beef,” a cycle of violence and retribution. It’s the kind of violence that police say has helped drive the rise in homicides in the nation’s capital.

Evans survived being shot 19 times in 2012, and Shuler was convicted in the case. Police accused Evans of shooting into a cookout where Shuler was a guest and wounding six people. The charges against Evans in that incident eventually were dropped.

During the opening days of Evans’s trial in Breyona’s killing, defense attorneys said their client and Breyona were friends. They admitted that he opened fire that fall afternoon. But his motivation — and the source of the deadly bullets — are in dispute.

Defense attorneys contend that a black car pulled up to Potomac Gardens, someone inside the vehicle began shooting, and Evans fired back. “When that dark car began shooting in their direction at Mr. Evans and Breyona, he did what the law allows him to do,” said public defender Stephany Reaves. “He fired back in self-defense at the car.”

The defense lawyers said the bullets that struck Breyona were fired from inside the car.

Prosecutors say Evans was spooked by the car because he wrongly thought Shuler, who had recently emerged from prison and was staying at a halfway house, was inside. Shuler wasn’t there, prosecutors say, and nobody in the car fired.

“That black car was no threat to the defendant. The defendant was shooting at phantoms. The defendant was shooting at ghosts,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Shehzad Akhtar told jurors in his opening statement. “The defendant was just shooting at the black car and was the only shooter.”

Shuler would testify that he was not in the car and nowhere near the apartment complex that day, prosecutors said during their opening statement on Jan. 24. But their witness was killed two days later.

In addition, prosecutors in Evans’s case were briefly unable to find a second government witness, a young woman who was at the scene when Breyona was shot, and whom they allege was later threatened by Evans.

Last week, prosecutors told Judge Craig Iscoe they would probably be forced to seek a mistrial if the woman could not be found. Two people involved in the case said authorities located the woman on Saturday.

Prosecutors said in opening statements the woman is expected to tell jurors that she saw Breyona get shot and then saw Evans with a gun. Evans’s attorney said that the woman is expected to testify that she never saw who did the shooting.

Evans is also charged with obstruction of justice stemming from a jailhouse call that authorities said the woman participated in. In the three-way recorded call, Evans allegedly told the woman, “You know what time it is.” Prosecutors say that Evans’s statement was a threat against her for agreeing to testify.

King, one of Evans’s public defenders, pushed back, saying prosecutors are taking Evans’s comments out of context. “That was not an intended threat,” King told the judge.

In court last week, Iscoe said he thought the witness may have been hiding “in fear” because of the Shuler slaying. But the judge added, “There is no indication whatsoever that (Evans) is responsible for that death.”



Saeve Evans is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He is charged in the 2016 shooting death of Breyona McMillian, 16. (D.C. police)

Victim poster for Sean Shuler, who was slain in a triple shooting on Jan. 26 in the District. (D.C. police)

Shuler was one of three men fatally shot in the 1500 block of Fort Davis Place in Southeast. Two of the victims were found in a car and the third about 40 yards away. The other victims were Tyrik Hagood, 24, of Northeast and Javon Abney, 26, of Southeast. The police chief said a handgun, drugs and ammunition were found in the vehicle. Shuler’s family members did not return calls seeking comment.

The genesis of the animosity between Evans and Shuler is not clear. Evans at one point told police he did not have a problem with Shuler, but Shuler had a problem with him, court papers say. He also told police that he and Evans each have a child with the same woman.

Shuler was 19 when police said he tried to kill Evans. It happened the day after Christmas in 2012 as Evans sat in a gray SUV two blocks south of Potomac Gardens.

Evans was shot by gunmen wearing ski masks, according to court records. He told police he did not know who shot him, and if he did, “he would not tell law enforcement.” Shuler told a witness he was one of the gunmen, according to court papers. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the Evans shooting and in 2015 was sentenced to three years in prison.

In 2014, two gunmen shot into a cookout in a neighborhood near Nationals Park. Police said Shuler was a guest at the backyard party. Six people were struck, none fatally. Shuler was not injured.

Police charged two men, including Evans, in the case but later dropped the charges against both. One victim initially identified Evans as a shooter, court documents say. But none of the victims ultimately would cooperate with prosecutors.

In an interview with police after his arrest in the cookout shooting, Evans said he had been shot in the past and “the police didn’t do a thing about it,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors have said they plan to introduce some of Evans’s statements about the cookout shooting at his current trial.

