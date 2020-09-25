Born a little more than a month ago, it seems to be growing as healthy newborns do.
Mature pandas have a plumpness about them, and based on Friday’s report, it appeared that the cub possessed a nearly spherical shape. It is about 12.5 inches around and 13.9 inches long (2-inch tail included).
Since the last weigh-in Sept. 19, it has gained about 50 percent in bulk, increasing from two pounds to three pounds.
The cub was born Aug. 21 in what keepers described as a kind of miracle given its mother’s age. Its gender remains unknown.
But an answer may come soon, the zoo said. In a previous exam, a cheek was swabbed, and the DNA obtained is being studied.
A nonspecialist can only speculate on whether what goes on when the mother panda wanders off ultimately becomes part of the cub’s subconscious memory.
But a lot does occur. On Sept. 19, the zoo said veterinarians ran a battery of tests.
They listened to its heart and lungs, palpated its stomach, tested its suckle reflex and moved its limbs to assess the development of its bones and muscles.
It also seems unclear whether Mei Xiang knows what is happening in her brief absences or how happy she would be if she knew. During the Sept. 19 exam, the zoo said, the cub gave a particularly loud squeal. It caught mom’s attention. She headed back to the den, and according to the zoo staff, they ended the exam and replaced the cub.