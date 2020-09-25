Born a little more than a month ago, it seems to be growing as healthy newborns do.

Mature pandas have a plumpness about them, and based on Friday’s report, it appeared that the cub possessed an increasingly rotund shape. Measuring about 12.5 inches around, the cub has a circumference that nearly matches its 13.9 inches length ­(two-inch tail included).

Since the last weigh-in Sept. 19, it has gained about 50 percent in bulk, increasing from two pounds to three pounds.

The cub was born Aug. 21 in what keepers described as a kind of miracle given its mother’s age. Its gender remains unknown.

But an answer may come soon, the zoo said. In a previous exam, a cheek was swabbed, and the DNA obtained is being studied.

A nonspecialist can only speculate on whether what goes on when the mother panda wanders off ultimately becomes part of the cub’s subconscious memory.

But a lot does occur. On Sept. 19, the zoo said veterinarians ran a battery of tests.

They listened to its heart and lungs, palpated its stomach, tested its suckle reflex and moved its limbs to assess the development of its bones and muscles.