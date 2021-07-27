The infant was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital, the statement said, and the Maryland medical examiner found the cause of death was fentanyl intoxication and ruled the manner of death a homicide.
On July 23, Jeremy Whitney Frazier, 34, and Heather Marie Frazier, 34, the child’s parents and residents of Mount Airy, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a minor, according to the statement.
Heather Frazier was transferred to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, authorities said, and Jeremy Frazier was detained in Pennsylvania and awaits extradition to Frederick County.
Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact them at 301-600-1046.