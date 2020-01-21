The morning of March 20, 2018, Austin Rollins, 17, walked into Great Mills armed with a 9-millimeter handgun, tracked down his ex-girlfriend, Jaelynn Willey, 16, and shot her in the head, according to law enforcement. The bullet struck a second student, 14 years old, in the leg.

Within three minutes, a St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputy working as a school resource officer confronted Rollins. The deputy and Rollins fired their weapons at roughly the same time. Rollins shot himself in the head, according the sheriff’s office, while the deputy’s round hit the gun held by the teenager.

AD

AD

In their lawsuit, Willey’s parents assert that before the shooting, school personnel had seen Rollins “grab, push and yell at” their daughter.

“Rollins would stalk decedent around school, waiting for her directly outside of classrooms,” attorneys Lauren Geisser, Lauren Bell and Kathleen McClernan wrote in the litigation, adding that “Rollins would frequently grab decedent by the wrists, in school, causing her excruciating pain.”

In a statement Tuesday, the St. Mary’s school system said the shooting could not have been predicted.

“The death of Jaelynn Willey was a tragedy and the entire school community mourns her loss,” the statement said. “However, the contention that school staff could have somehow prevented this tragedy is incorrect . . . There is absolutely no evidence whatsoever that any employee of the St. Mary’s County Public Schools had any reason to foresee the tragic shooting that took place.”

AD

AD

The shooting, inside a school about 70 miles southeast of Washington, thrust St. Mary’s County into the national debate over whether schools should arm teachers or add more armed security on campuses. The shooting occurred days before thousands rallied in Washington and throughout the country to protest gun violence, sparked by the shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 dead at a high school.

The lawsuit, earlier reported by SoMd News, also contends that in the months leading up to the shooting, Willey’s parents had told a coach at the school that “they were concerned about their daughter’s well-being” as it related to Rollins.

Additionally, the school “had metal detecting wands at its disposal, which it chose not to use,” and was equipped with “limited surveillance cameras that it chose not to watch nor pay attention to,” according to the lawsuit.

AD