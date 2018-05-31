A sport-utility vehicle that crashed and caught fire while fleeing police in downtown Washington on Thursday had been stolen from a movie shoot near the U.S. Capitol, according to authorities.

The morning rush-hour pursuit by U.S. Park Police and ensuing crash near Metro Center and the Grand Hyatt Hotel caused delays for motorists. Bystanders tweeted images of smoke billowing from the fire.

Sgt. James Dingeldein, a Park Police spokesman, said the incident began shortly before 9:30 a.m. when a person affiliated with a movie shoot told an officer that a GMC Yukon had just been stolen from Third Street and Jefferson Drive, near the U.S. Capitol.

An officer saw the vehicle being driven off and police began a pursuit that started on Third Street, continued onto I-395 and through the Third Street Tunnel, got onto 14th Street Northwest and sped near the White House, Dingeldein said.

The police spokesman said supervisors ordered the chase stopped at 14th and I streets NW. A few seconds later, another police officer saw that the Yukon had struck another vehicle and was on fire.

D.C. police said they arrested a suspect near the scene. He was being questioned Thursday afternoon.