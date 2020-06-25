“The US Park Police and FBI are attempting to identify the individuals responsible for Destruction of Property and other related crimes,” the release read.

The announcement is the latest update in a series of clashes between Park Police and protesters over the statue of the former president riding a horse in Lafayette Square. It also comes as protesters vow to bring down other statues in the area, such as the Emancipation Statue in Lincoln Park.

On Thursday evening, as hundreds of people prepared for another night of demonstrations against racial injustice and police violence, fencing erected around Lafayette Square kept protesters away from the Jackson statue. But just days earlier, it had been the centerpiece to a dramatic confrontation between Park Police and protesters.

On Monday just before 8 p.m., hundreds of demonstrators who locked arms and draped ropes around the statue were met by Park Police officers, who swung batons and deployed pepper spray to move protesters away from the statue. Amid the chaos, which included a helicopter flying low over the park, protesters smashed the wooden wheels of four replica cannons at the base of the Jackson statue. The commotion continued until about 9 p.m. with protesters hurling objects, including a folding chair, at police officers, who responded by shoving individuals into the crowd.

President Trump chimed in as the skirmish unfolded just outside of his front yard, calling the actions “disgraceful vandalism.” The next morning, Trump added in a tweet that he had “authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.....”

U.S. marshals were recently told they should prepare to help protect national monuments across the country, according to an email directive viewed by The Washington Post.

Jackson, a former general in the U.S. Army, signed the Indian Removal Act, which resulted in the relocation and death of thousands of Native Americans. Jackson was also an enslaver.

Fredrick Kunkle, Susan Svrluga and Justin Jouvenal contributed to this report.