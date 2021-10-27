She said a Park Police officer reported a man with a gun in a vehicle in that area and that when he fled, Park Police officers pursued him.
The man crashed into several vehicles near Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road in the Silver Spring area.
Norment said an officer was “involved in a shooting” but did not give more details. She declined to say if the man was wounded by a bullet fired from the Park Police officer’s gun. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the incident is under investigation. In accordance with the department’s policy, the involved officer will be put on administrative leave, Norment said.