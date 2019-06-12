A tractor-trailer jackknifed across the outer loop of the Capital Beltway late Wednesday, shutting down all travel lanes near Interstate 270, authorities said. (Montgomery County Fire department)

All lanes of the outer loop of the Capital Beltway near the Interstate 270 spur were shut down late Wednesday after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and spilled fuel, Montgomery County fire officials said.

Cleanup crews responded about 10 p.m. to the area, between Old Georgetown Road and River Road, said Pete Piringer, a fire department spokesman.

There was no initial report of whether anyone was injured, and it was unclear how long the investigation and cleanup might block travel.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

