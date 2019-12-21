The decision stemmed from fears that the beams under the street were showing signs of deterioration.

Metro’s engineers identified the concerns during a regular structural inspection and notified the department. Metro then requested that the two lanes — one northbound and one southbound — be closed until repairs are completed.

The top of the ventilation shaft, which leads down to the Red Line tunnel, is covered by grates.

Beams keep the grates in place under the weight of trucks, cars and buses on the heavily traveled street above.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said Saturday that it was unclear when the work to fix the beams would begin or how long it might take.

He also said that contractors must be called out to review the damage and submit proposals before a crew can be hired.

“We expect to have a better sense of the project timeline, hopefully, within a week,” Stessel said.

One of the challenges that could complicate the timing is whether crews will be restricted to working during specific times such as weekends or evenings, a situation that he said could stretch out the project.

Stessel said fatigue and age probably caused the stress to the beams.

The Metro station connected to the ventilation shaft, Farragut North, was built in 1976 as one of the city’s first five stations.

Stessel said few others in the city have an infrastructure as old as that one.

