Part of an overhang collapsed at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda. No injuries were reported. (Montgomery County fire and rescue photo) (Montgomery County fire and rescue photo)

Part of a ceiling collapsed Monday at a prominent building at the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda. No injuries were reported.

The collapse appeared to involve part of an overhang outside the entrance to the medical center’s emergency department, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

A “partial collapse of a ceiling under construction” near the emergency entrrnce was reported by Pete Piringer, the spokeseman for the county fire and rescue service.

Piringer said the entrance remained open and was not affected.

The emergency department is in a building just south of the iconic tower building that is a Wasington area landmark.

Photos showed what appeared to be insulation heaped on the pavement, and dangling from above.

The building is part of a large medical campus just east of Rockville Pike and north of downtown Bethesda.