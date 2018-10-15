An 18-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a car crash in Charles County, Md., the state police said.

They said Destanee Keenae Lyles , of Waldorf, Md., died at a hospital, after the car she was in was struck from behind on Route 6 in the Port Tobacco area of Charles. The crash occurred about 2 p.m. east of Burch Road, the police said.

The car the victim was in had just pulled out from a driveway, according to police. They said the rear of the car was struck by a car trying to pass it.

Five other people were injured in the crash, the police said.