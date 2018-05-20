A woman died after being injured Saturday in a car crash in the Rockville area of Montgomery County, the county police said.

The woman was identified b police as Rose Priscilla Ivy, 79, of Durham, N.C.

She was a front seat passenger in a car that left Montrose Parkway near East Jefferson Street and struck a light police about 1:45 p.m. The police said that she died Saturday night in a hospital.

Six other people were injured in the crash. None of those injuries was described as life-threatening.

Police said Sunday that they were still trying to determine why the car left the road.