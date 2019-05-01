A 71-year-old Maryland man has died of injuries sustained while riding in a car that crashed two months ago, authorities said.

Augustina Okwadi of Beltsville died Saturday after suffering serious injuries in a March 4 crash, according to Montgomery County Police.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Cherry Hill Road and Prosperity Drive in the Calverton area. Okwadi was riding in a Toyota Corolla that was making a left turn when it struck a Volvo headed south on Cherry Hill Road, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla and Okwadi both had serious injuries and were taken to hospitals. The 25-year-old driver of the Volvo was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news