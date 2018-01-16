A woman was killed Monday in a two-car crash in Howard County, county police said.

They said she was a passenger in a car that crossed the center line of Twin Oaks Road in the Clarksville area while going west about 12:20 p.m. and collided with a car going in the opposite direction.

The woman was identified as Deadra Wellington-Brown, 23, of Columbia, Md. The driver of the car she was in was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The occupants of the other car were treated for minor injuries at the scene, near Heather Glen Way, police said.

A double yellow line separates east and west bound traffic in that location. It was not clear why the car crossed, and police said they were continuing to investigate.