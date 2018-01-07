D.C. police said a man who lost consciousness while driving crashed, killing a passenger whom he was driving to a doctor’s appointment.

Police said Margret Johnson, 69, died Saturday due to injuries she suffered in the Dec. 24 crash.

A 75-year-old man, whom police did not name, was taking Johnson from her home in Oxon Hill, Md., to a doctor’s appointment on the morning of Christmas Eve, police spokeswoman Rachel Reid said.

The man suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness.

The car swerved off the road, hitting a house on the 700 block of Bonini Road SE, just across the D.C.-Maryland border.

Reid said that one person was inside the house at the time, and was not injured. The driver of the car was also hurt in the crash and survived his injuries, Reid said.