A man was rescued from the Potomac River near Great Falls Sunday after slipping in, possibly while trying to take a selfie, authorities said. (National Park Service photo)

Passersby helped rescue a man who fell into the fast moving, rain-swollen Potomac River Sunday in the Great Falls area, authorities said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County fire and rescue service.

Authorities understand that the fall near Olmstead Island “may have been in an effort to take a selfie” near the river’s edge, Piringer said.

“We believe the actions of the passersby may have been life-saving,” Piringer said. He noted that flood warnings were in effect in spots along the river.

Currents are strong and water levels are high as a result of recent heavy rains in the river basin, upstream from Washington.