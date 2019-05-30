Fairfax County police arrested Geoffrey Smallwood, 55, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, and charged him with two counts of sexual battery of a fellow nursing home patient. (Fairfax County police)

Fairfax County police arrested a 55-year-old nursing home patient on charges that he sexually assaulted another patient at an Annandale facility, officials said.

Authorities arrested Geoffrey Smallwood on two counts of aggravated sexual battery Wednesday after police investigated a claim that he assaulted a victim who suffered from mental incapacity or physical helplessness, officials said in a statement.

Staff members of the Sleepy Hollow Healthcare Center on Columbia Pike called police about 11 a.m. Sunday to report the attack, officials said.

Smallwood was ordered held without bond, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-246-7520.

