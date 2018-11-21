Patrons fled a restaurant in Montgomery County Tuesday night as a fire broke out there. (Montgomery County fire dept photos)

Patrons and staff of a restaurant in Montgomery County fled a fire there Tuesday night that blazed through the roof, authorities said.

The fire began in duct work at Sardi’s restaurant in the 400 block of N. Frederick Road in the Gaithersburg area, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service. Flames vented through the roof, he said.

He said one firefighter suffered minor injuries in the two-alarm blaze that presented challenges to the 100 firefighters sent to the scene.

About a dozen patrons and all staff members escaped when the fire was first noticed, Piringer said.