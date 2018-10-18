Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court in Washington in May. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Paul Manafort is set to appear Friday afternoon in Alexandria federal court for the first time since his conviction on eight bank and tax fraud charges.

Judge T.S. Ellis III ordered the hearing to set a date for Manafort to be sentenced and deal with the 10 counts on which a jury deadlocked, countering prosecutors who hoped to delay a decision on how to handle those charges until the president’s former campaign chairman is done providing assistance to the special counsel’s office.

As part of his surprise decision to plead guilty in a related case in the District, Manafort admitted he committed all the bank and tax fraud crimes he was charged with in Virginia. He also agreed to cooperate with the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

Under the deal, the special counsel did not have to decide whether to prosecute Manafort on the remaining 10 Virginia charges until after he was done cooperating. But Ellis called that agreement “highly unusual” and told the special counsel to make a decision now.

Lawyers with the special-counsel probe agreed, saying they would accept a dismissal of the counts and prepare for sentencing as long as it remains possible to refile the charges in the future. (It is also possible for charges to be dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning they can never be filed again).

The hearing is set for 1:15 p.m.