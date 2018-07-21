Paul Manafort, President Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, is to appear in federal court in Virginia on Monday for a flurry of motions in advance of his bank and tax fraud trial, which is set to begin Wednesday.

The trial will be the first prosecuted by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, and on Monday morning, both sides will have their last chance to shape the course of the trial.

It is also the first time Manafort is to appear in court in person since he was jailed by a judge in Washington, where he faces related charges. He waived previous in-person court appearances because he had been held at a jail two hours from the Alexandria courthouse. But Manafort is now in Alexandria’s city jail, just a few blocks from the court.

The latest filing from the longtime lobbyist and strategist asks Judge T.S. Ellis III to keep from jurors details of the work he did for Ukrainian politician Viktor Yanukovych, who was forced out of power by protests against corruption and fraud.

Manafort is accused of using offshore bank accounts to hide millions of dollars he made working for Yanukovych and his political party.

In federal court in the District, Manafort is accused of failing to register as a foreign agent. But in the financial-crimes case in Alexandria, his attorneys argue, there is no need to delve into the source of Manafort’s funds.

“The fact that Mr. Manafort performed foreign consulting work, and that he was paid for that work, is not in dispute,” defense attorneys wrote. “Evidence concerning Mr. Yanukovych, the Party of Regions, and the work that Mr. Manafort performed on their behalf poses the substantial risk that the jurors will be sidetracked by Mr. Yanukovych’s controversial tenure as Ukraine’s president, his removal from power in the midst of public protests, the charges of treason brought against him by the Ukrainian government, and his current exile in Russia.”

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III last week released a list of nearly 500 pieces of evidence that prosecutors may show to a jury, including emails and memos discussing strategy with and for Yanukovych.

The two sides will also debate Monday a questionnaire that will be given to potential jurors.

Manafort would like Ellis, the judge, to ask jurors where they get their news, the extent of their involvement in politics and whether they voted in the 2016 election. The government is interested in whether jurors have strong feelings about the Internal Revenue Service and tax laws, Mueller and Manafort himself.