Paul Manafort asked a federal judge in Virginia to give him a prison term “significantly below” the 19 to 24 years called for under sentencing guidelines, calling that range “clearly disproportionate to” his crimes of bank and tax fraud.

This is the former Trump campaign chairman’s second bid for leniency as he faces sentencing in two cases prosecuted by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. He is set to be sentenced in Virginia at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The cases the “Special Counsel have brought against Mr. Manafort have devastated him personally, professionally, and financially,” his attorneys wrote in a filing Friday.

In Alexandria, Manafort, 69, was found guilty at trial of stashing the money he made as a lobbyist from Ukrainian oligarchs overseas to avoid taxes and then committing bank fraud to keep up a lavish lifestyle when his patrons lost power. Although jurors could not agree on 10 out of 18 charges, Manafort later admitted full culpability while pleading guilty to related crimes in D.C. federal court.

Defense attorneys told the D.C. court that it was Manafort’s billionaire clients who insisted on paying through foreign bank accounts. But they acknowledged that it was “wrong” for Manafort to use that money to buy high-end suits and multimillion-dollar homes without paying taxes.

When the money dried up, Manafort falsified records and lied to banks “to maintain his assets in the face of what he hoped and believed would be a temporary financial setback,” his lawyers wrote.

Manafort has previously found a somewhat sympathetic ear in the Virginia case from Judge T.S. Ellis III. His attorneys even quoted Ellis when arguing in Washington that Manafort was singled out by the special counsel so he would help with their probe of Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election and provide details of President Trump’s campaign.

“The Special Counsel’s strategy in bringing charges against Mr. Manafort had nothing to do with the Special Counsel’s core mandate — Russian collusion — but was instead designed to ‘tighten the screws’ to compel Mr. Manafort to cooperate and provide incriminating information about others,” they wrote.

His lobbying and financial crimes, they argue, are of a type generally handled with civil penalties rather than prison time.

After losing at trial in Virginia, Manafort did plead guilty to conspiracy in Washington, acknowledging his financial crimes as well as illegal lobbying efforts on Ukraine’s behalf. He agreed to cooperate with the special counsel.

But prosecutors later concluded that Manafort lied repeatedly, including about issues at the heart of their investigation. The D.C. judge, Amy Berman Jackson, agreed, releasing prosecutors from any obligation to recommend a lighter sentence.

In both Virginia and Washington, Mueller’s team has refrained from asking for any specific punishment for Manafort. But they emphasized that his dishonest conduct spanned years and continued even after his indictment and convictions. He shows, they argued, “a hardened adherence to committing crimes and lack of remorse.”

There is no upper limit on Manafort’s Virginia sentence. His sentence in Washington is capped at 10 years but could run consecutive to any prison term in the Virginia case.

Manafort has been jailed since last June, when he was charged with witness tampering after contacting associates and encouraging them to lie about his lobbying work. He developed gout during his incarceration, his attorneys say.

“Manafort requires a wheelchair to ambulate on bad days, or a cane on ‘good’ days.” they wrote in one filing.

