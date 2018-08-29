Richard Westling, Kevin Downing and Thomas Zehnle, attorneys for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, leave the Albert V. Bryan U.S. Courthouse after the jury announced a verdict Aug. 21 in Alexandria, Va. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Attorneys for Paul Manafort are asking to have his coming money laundering and conspiracy trial moved from Washington, D.C., to Roanoke, arguing his fraud convictions in Alexandria this month worsened pretrial publicity in the nation’s capital.

In court filings Wednesday, his defense team also claimed a more pro-Republican jury, as they believe would be found in Roanoke, would decide his case more fairly. That repeats an argument the Manafort defense made, and lost, in asking to move his Virginia case out of Alexandria.

The defense for President Trump’s former campaign chairman told a federal judge in D.C. Manafort “has become an unwilling player in the larger drama” between Trump and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and asserted that nowhere are potential jurors more biased against him than in the District because of its partisan makeup and saturation of political news.

“This may be the rare case where a juror’s predisposition may directly tie to their vote in the last presidential election,” Manafort’s attorneys wrote, arguing “it is not a stretch to expect” voters for Trump would look less favorable on Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Jury selection in Manafort’s trial in D.C. is set to begin Sept. 17 with openings to start Sept. 24.

Manafort’s defense complained that “intensely negative” news coverage reached new heights last week, when a federal jury in Alexandria convicted him on eight of 18 tax- and bank-fraud charges brought by Mueller’s prosecutors.

In refusing to change the trial venue in Virginia, Judge T.S. Ellis III ruled there was no evidence jurors in the Northern Virginia were biased and said Manafort was not entitled to a completely ignorant jury or one with as many Republicans as Democrats.

Media attention had not risen to the “carnival or circus atmosphere,” Ellis said July 17.

After the trial, the one juror who spoke to news outlets said she was a Trump supporter and had thought Manafort should have been convicted on all counts.

In the District, Manafort, 69, has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which relate to his political work and alleged attempts to hide income from 2006 to 2017. Prosecutors contend that during that time, he laundered $30 million as a consultant for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.

At a hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the District set arguments on Manafort’s motion to change the trial site for Sept. 5, but repeated Ellis’s skepticism.

“You can file what you want to file. I won’t prejudge it,” she said, while adding, “This court has heard high-profile cases before. We have been able to find impartial jurors” through questionnaires and routine pretrial vetting of potential jurors.

In their filing to Jackson, Manafort attorneys Kevin M. Downing, Thomas E. Zehnle and Richard W. Westling renewed arguments they made in Alexandria.

They said the federal courthouse in the District draws from a jury pool whose voters heavily favored Trump’s 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, 91 percent to 4 percent.

By contrast, they said, the Roanoke area of the western district of Virginia favored Trump over Clinton, 63 percent to 37 percent.

“It is difficult, if not impossible, to divorce the issues in this case from the political views of potential jurors,” they said, adding, “A fair trial will be impossible without a change of venue to a more neutral and less media saturated locale such as Roanoke, Virginia.”

Because many in rural Virginia lack broadband Internet access and the media market is much smaller, Manafort’s attorneys also argue potential jurors around Roanoke have not been saturated with news about the case, as Northern Virginians have.

Manafort’s defense said upholding Manafort’s right to a fair trial grew harder in a last week, saying a Google search for news articles about “Paul Manafort Conviction” resulted in 2,510,000 results in the eight days since the Virginia verdict.

“Nowhere in the country is the bias against Mr. Manafort more apparent than here in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area,” they wrote, “The phrase ‘inside-the-Beltway’ was coined to capture the area’s preoccupation with all things political.”