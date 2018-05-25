Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort leaves court in Washington after a hearing on May 23, 2018. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The first of two federal trials for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort this year has been delayed two weeks because the judge has a personal conflict.

Judge T.S. Ellis III of Alexandria’s federal court said in an order Friday that he cannot begin trial July 10, “owing to a family member’s medical procedure.” Instead the trial will begin July 24.

Manafort faces bank and tax fraud charges in Alexandria that stem from his work for a pro-Russian political party in the Ukraine. The trial is the first that will be handled by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Five people have already pleaded guilty as part of the probe.

Manafort also faces trial in D.C. federal court Sept. 17 on related charges. In both cases, he has aggressively fought the involvement of the special counsel, arguing that his alleged crimes had nothing to do with President Trump or his campaign.

Ellis pursued that concern during a court hearing this month, questioning attorneys for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III on the connection and suggesting they brought the charges only so Manafort would provide information on the president.

Manafort also has claimed that members of the special counsel may have leaked information to the press that would bias the jury in the upcoming trial. A hearing on that and other issues is scheduled for June 8.