A pedestrian was fatally injured Tuesday in Maryland when she was struck by a motorcycle, the state police said. (iStock/iStock)

A pedestrian was killed after she was struck by a motorcycle early Tuesday in Southern Maryland, the state police said.

Police said Connie Sell, 50, of Lexington Park, Md., was hit about 6 a.m. as she tried to cross Route 246 near Midway Drive in Lexington Park. She was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Baltimore where she later died, the state police said.

They said the operator of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

