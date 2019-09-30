An 85-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a van in late August in a hit-and-run incident has died, authorities said.

Prince George’s County police said Cornelius Phillips of Northeast Washington died Monday. He had been struck around 6 a.m. on Aug. 26 when he was walking in the 3400 block of Bladensburg Road near the Maryland and D.C. line.

Police said he was taken to a hospital with “critical injuries.” The van did not stay on the scene, and police said in a statement that “it is possible the driver did not know he or she struck the victim.”

Authorities said investigators are trying to find the van and the driver. Based on a driver’s side mirror that was found at the crash scene, police said, the van is likely a 2015 to 2019 Ford Transit.

Police said they did not have any details on what color the van is but that it may have “other minor damage to the driver’s side front corner.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officials at 301-731-4422.



Authorities said they're looking for a 2015 to 2019 Ford Transit van, similar to this one but they're unsure of its color. It struck an 85-year-old pedestrian in late August along Bladensburg Road. (Prince George's County Police)

