A pedestrian died Monday morning after apparently being struck by a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland State Police said.

They said the body of James Lewis Jr., 42, of the District, was found shortly after 4:20 a.m. lying in the roadway on Central Avenue at Mills Pond Drive in the Largo area.

Police said they were trying to determine when he was struck.

Lewis’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy, police said.

They said they are continuing to investigate.

