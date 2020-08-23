The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Authorities have not released the victim’s name pending notification to relatives. Karimah Bilal, a police spokeswoman, said the two drivers were on scene at the time of the investigation.
Additional details were not available immediately.
It was a deadly weekend for pedestrians in the Washington region.
A teenager died in Prince George’s County on Saturday night after being struck by two vehicles along a busy stretch of Indian Head Highway. A man was killed around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of S. Washington Street in Falls Church, police said. In the District, a man was killed Friday night when a vehicle ran over him at 16th and L streets NW, police said.