A pedestrian died early Sunday after being hit twice by vehicles traveling on interstate 395 in the District, police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision on I-395, near the exit ramp from the 9th Street tunnel.

They determined a man was in the road before being struck by a vehicle around 1:50 a.m. He was then struck by a second vehicle traveling westbound, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name pending notification to relatives. Karimah Bilal, a police spokeswoman, said the two drivers were on scene at the time of the investigation.

Additional details were not available immediately.

It was a deadly weekend for pedestrians in the Washington region.

A teenager died in Prince George’s County on Saturday night after being struck by two vehicles along a busy stretch of Indian Head Highway. A man was killed around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of S. Washington Street in Falls Church, police said. In the District, a man was killed Friday night when a vehicle ran over him at 16th and L streets NW, police said.