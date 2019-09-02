A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday night in Prince Georges’s County, the county police said.

They said the incident occurred in the 5500 block of St. Barnabas Road, in the Oxon Hill area of the county.

The death appeared to be the latest of a series of traffic fatalities in the Washington region over the Labor Day weekend.

At least seven people on motorcycles were killed, as well as one motorist.

No connections between any of the incidents could be learned.

