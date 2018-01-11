A female pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV Thursday night in Temple Hills, Md., just four blocks from the scene of a fatal crash on Wednesday night, Prince George’s County police said.

Thursday’s victim was struck in the 4000 block of Branch Avenue, by the southbound SUV about 6 p.m., police said on Twitter. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and was taken to a hospital for observation, police said. Neither person’s name was released by police.

About 8 p.m. Wednesday, police investigated a fatal two-vehicle crash in the 4400 of Branch Avenue, where a driver was killed when he was hit by a northbound vehicle.