A 60-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle on a street in Northeast Washington on Dec. 31 has died of his injuries, according to D.C. police.

Roderick Scott, of Northeast, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday, police said.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, near Brentwood. Police said Scott was struck by the driver of a westbound Honda Civic. The driver remained on the scene.

Police did not say if Scott had been on a cross walk or at a controlled intersection. No charges have been filed, but police said the incident remains under investigation.

Scott is the third person to die in a vehicular-related crash in a matter of days.

A 69-year-old woman, Margret Johnson, died Saturday after police said the 75-year-old man who driving her to a doctor’s appointment on Dec. 24 lost consciousness. The vehicle swerved off the road and hitting a house on the 700 block of Bonini Road SE. Johnson was from Oxon Hill, Md.

And Marcelina Yanez, 84, died Wednesday after she was struck by person driving a car after leaving Christmas Eve Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. Yanez had been a longtime volunteer at the basilica.