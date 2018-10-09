A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Suitland on Tuesday afternoon, Prince George’s County police said.

A car traveling west on Silver Hill Road near Brooks Drive in Suitland, Md., struck a woman shortly before 1 p.m., police said.

The woman, whom police have not yet named, was taken to a hospital, where she died. The driver of the car that struck the woman was uninjured and stayed at the scene, police said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

Police have shut down Silver Hill Road going west in the area of the crash and advised commuters to used a different route.