A pedestrian died Wednesday evening shortly after being struck by a vehicle on North Capitol Street in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Authorities have not identified the victim as of Thursday morning.

The crash occurred about 6:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Capitol Street NE, just north of Fort Totten and near Rock Creek Church Road.

The pedestrian was walking across North Capitol Street when he was struck by a 2011 Ford Escape being driven north, police said. The victim died at a hospital.

Police would not say if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk or had right of way at a traffic signal, nor if inclement weather contributed to the crash. The driver stayed at the scene on the crash.

