Several people were injured in a crash that killed a pedestrian Sunday afternoon in Southeast Washington's Anacostia neighborhood. (D.C. Fire)

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Southeast Washington’s Anacostia neighborhood has died from his injuries, according to D.C. police.

He was identified as Abdul Seck, 31, of the Bronx, in New York City.

Police also said they charged the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, Dejuan Andre Marshall, 21, of Southeast, with second-degree murder.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. at 16th and V streets in Southeast. Police said the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Cruz was speeding east on V Street when he entered the intersection at 16th Street and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu.

The impact forced the Malibu into the pedestrian, who was walking along 16th Street. Six people were injured, two of them children. One victim, an adult, remains in critical condition. The others suffered injuries believed to be not life-threatening.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news