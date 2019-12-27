By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 27, 2019 at 8:27 PM ESTA man was hit by a car and killed Friday evening in Prince George’s County, police said.County police said the man was struck about 5:30 p.m. on Central Avenue near Davey and Coolidge streetsin the Capitol Heights area, near the border between the District of Columbia and Prince George’s.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy