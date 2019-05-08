A pedestrian who was struck by a car last month in Fairfax County has died, the county police said.

They said David Neal, 62, of Alexandria, was hit April 25 while crossing Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area. The incident occurred about 10 p.m. near Carrico Drive, the police said.

They said Neal was not in a crosswalk. Police said investigators think alcohol consumption by Neal may have figured in the incident. Police said neither speed nor alcohol consumption on the driver’s part were involved.

