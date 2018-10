A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Rockville last week has died of his injuries, the Montgomery County police said.

Dingguo Guo, 61, of Rockville, was hit about 6:15 a.m. Thursday as he crossed Frederick Avenue at Hungerford Drive, the police said.

After beingg struck, he was taken to a hospital where he died the next day, the police said. The matter is still under investigation.