A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run in Charles County, Maryland state police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 5 in the Waldorf area, police said.

The victim was identified as Aaron Markeith Rust, 34, of Waldorf.

Police said he was standing or walking in the road near Montgomery Lane when he was struck.

The vehicle that hit him left the scene, police said.

In a statement released later Tuesday, state police said investigators think the vehicle that hit Rust was a “newer model white Ford F-250 or F-350 Crew Cab.” The term describes a pickup with an additional row of seats.

Police said they think the vehicle might have damage to the right headlight.

