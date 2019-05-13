A pedestrian struck by an SUV on Saturday died Monday, Prince George’s County police said.

Around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Central Avenue at Hampton Park Boulevard in Capitol Heights for the report of a pedestrian collision, police said in a statement.

William Petty, 43, of no fixed address was crossing Central Avenue outside a crosswalk when he was struck by an SUV heading east, the statement said. Petty was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries Monday, according to the statement.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, the statement said, and told police a second vehicle struck Petty as he lay in the roadway. Police said that driver may not have known he or she struck Petty and asked anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 301-731-4422.

Police did not release information about the second vehicle.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news