A pedestrian and a driver were killed Sunday in separate vehicle crashes in Southern Maryland, authorities said Monday.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of Shirley Boulevard in Port Tobacco to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian, the Charles County

Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

They found 83-year-old Francis Irby Bailey of Port Tobacco with life-threatening injuries, and he was flown to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

In a separate incident, officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to Turkey Hill Road at Skylark Drive in White Plains to the report of a crash involving one vehicle, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

They found 23-year-old Kyle Joseph Compton of Brandywine was northbound on Turkey Hill Road when his car left the road for an unknown reason and struck several trees, the statement said.

Compton was found trapped in his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene after being extricated, according to police.

No further information about the incidents was immediately available; both remain under investigation, police said.

