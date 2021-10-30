By Martin WeilToday at 2:23 a.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 2:23 a.m. EDTShare this storyA man was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured in Prince George’s County on Thursday night, the police said.Jamaul Johnson, 28, of Washington, was struck about 11:20 p.m. in the Oxon Hill area as he tried to cross the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road, the police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightHe was taken to a hospital where he died shortly afterward, according to police.The incident remained under investigation, the police said. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...