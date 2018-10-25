A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Thursday morning in southeast Fairfax County, police said, at the corner of Beulah Street and Kingstowne Commons Drive.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m., police said. The pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The driver stayed at the scene.

A police spokesman offered no further details, saying a crash reconstruction unit was still investigating and the pedestrian’s family had yet to be notified.

There have been a spate of pedestrian deaths across the D.C. region recently, often in dark or low light. There were 35 pedestrian deaths in Fairfax last year, according to a state survey, and 6,418 injuries.