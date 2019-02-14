Prince George’s County police identified the pedestrian killed in a crash Tuesday night as Richard Lee, 38, of District Heights, Md.

Lee was struck by two cars as he was crossing St. Barnabas Road near 28th Avenue in Temple Hills at around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. He was hit by a pickup truck and then a second car, leaving him critically injured.

Lee was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said Lee wasn’t in a crosswalk or at a signalized intersection when he was struck.

Both drivers stayed on the scene, police said.

