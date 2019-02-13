A pedestrian was fatally struck by two vehicles Tuesday night in Temple Hills, Md.

The man was crossing St. Barnabas Road near 28th Avenue about 11:45 p.m. when a pickup truck hit him, Prince George’s County police said. He was then struck by a second vehicle.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police are working to identify the man and notify his family.

The man was not in a crosswalk or intersection when he was hit, police said. The drivers of the vehicles remained at the scene.

